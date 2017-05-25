E4 to air new series of calamitous wedding show Don't Tell The Bride

Popular reality show Don’t Tell The Bride will return for a new series on E4.

The channel has confirmed it will air 18 new episodes of the programme, which sees grooms taking control of their weddings without the bride’s input – for better or worse.

They must arrange everything with a cash budget of £14,000, from the dress and the venue to the stag and hen parties, in the space of three weeks while having no contact with their wife-to-be.

EXCITING NEWS ALERT: E4 is officially having a holy matrimony with everyone's favourite wedding car-crash show, Don't Tell The Bride 💒 pic.twitter.com/vi5weFtEUx — E4 (@E4Tweets) May 25, 2017

Fans have been entertained with the combination of tears, tantrums and often humorously disastrous results the programme has provided over the years.

Don’t Tell The Bride first hit TV screens in 2007 on BBC Three, where it remained for 10 series until 2015, before the channel was closed as a linear broadcasting service.

It then moved for one series to BBC One, before moving to Sky 1 in 2016.

Alex Cooke, chief executive of the programme’s production company Renegade Pictures, said: “We love making Don’t Tell The Bride and we’re very pleased that it has a perfect new home on E4.”

Channel 4′s on-demand service All 4 will also host all episodes from the first five series.