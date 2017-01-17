DWTS makeup artist is devastated as Hughie Maughan blames her for tanning disaster

RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars make-up artist has hit back at Hughie Maughan after he blamed her for that look on Sunday night’s live show.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on his RTÉ Radio One show Hughie explained that he applied ten layers of St Tropez tan, but after he emerged from the shower he noticed that the tan became very blotchy.

To battle this, he told Tubs that RTÉ’s make-up team blended the tan with makeup worn by singer Jamelia on The Voice Ireland.

Lisa O'Connor, who runs the make-up company WarPaint, says she had no input on Maughan’s mahogany appearance and is devastated people are blaming her.

"It is devastating to have people blame me. It's a shame that such a handsome, funny, charismatic man feels the need to make a mockery of himself on TV for more attention." she said, speaking to the Irish Daily Mail.

She then went on to say that Hughie entered the studio and "kept piling more and more tan".

He refused to listen to her advice when she told him he looked "ridiculous".

Hughie has taken to Twitter to take full responsibility for the look, “just making sure that everyone knows I chose to do it lol”.

God there scared to offend hahahaha .. just making sure that everyone knows I chose to do it lol https://t.co/O01vsnY65g — Hughie maughan (@hughie_maughan) January 16, 2017