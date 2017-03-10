DWTS' Aidan O’Mahony welcomes his first child

In the midst of the razzle and dazzle of Dancing with the Stars Ireland, Aidan O’Mahony has welcomed his first child.

Aidan’s wife Denise Healy has given birth to a baby girl, Lucia.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to announce the news.

“Our little angel joined us at 9am this morning,” he captioned the adorable post.

@denisehealy3 A post shared by Aidan O Mahony (@omahonyaidan) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:06am PST

Despite the excitement, the Kerry All-Star will still be taking to the dance floor this Sunday.

This week, the show has introduced another twist; not only will the remaining five couples perform their individual routines, they will also take part in a Ballroom Blitz Marathon.