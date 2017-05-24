Dwayne Johnson shows he's come far as he recreates THAT embarrassing 90s picture

Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared an inspiring message after recreating an embarrassing picture of himself from the 1990s.

The former wrestler first shared the throwback picture of himself a few years ago, and it quickly became an internet sensation.

The picture, described by Dwayne as his “buff lesbian” look, sees him posing against a wall with his thumb tucked into a bum bag – known in America as a fanny pack – stonewashed jeans, a polo neck top and chain necklace, his curly hair coiffed into a style befitting of the era.

Dwayne reproduced the photo while hosting Saturday Night Live, and put the new and old snaps side-by-side on his Instagram page.

In a witty post written along with the image, he urged his fans to “have faith” that things will get better.

Dwayne, 45, wrote: “When I took this iconic absurdity of a picture in 1996 I was one year removed from sleeping on a used mattress I took from a garbage dumpster in the back of an hourly sex motel.

“Couldn’t afford to buy a bed so we do what we gotta do to get by. You can imagine all the fun colourful bodily fluids I tried my best to clean off.

“Twenty-one years later I’m taking the same photo backstage hosting #SaturdayNightLive for the fifth time.”

To his 87 million followers, he added: “If you’re going thru your own tough times ‘used mattress’ stage, do your best to have faith things’ll get better and always be willing to outwork your competition because you never know where life is gonna take you.”

He concluded: “And ALWAYS remember to place a soft tissue under your left elbow as to protect the fabric of the cheap ass swag turtleneck that had you out here looking like a bad ass buff lesbian.

“Oh and tuck the thumb in the fanny pack. Always tuck the thumb.”

In the space of eight hours, the social media post racked up over 1.8 million likes.

Dwayne appears in forthcoming films Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Baywatch, and is also a leading star in the popular Fast and Furious franchise.

Last year, he was named by Forbes as the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.