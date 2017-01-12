Dwayne Johnson confirms he's still Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson has taken to social media to reveal that he recently met with the heads of DC Comics to discuss his role as Black Adam in the upcoming Shazam! film and the future of the DC Extended Universe.

Johnson first announced his role as Black Adam, Shazam’s main antagonist, a few years ago but there has been almost no new information about his role or the film in the time since. However, Johnson confirmed that he is still signed on to play the character and also revealed that the upcoming movie will have a lighter and more fun tone than previous DCEU entries Batman V Superman and Man of Steel.

Shazam! is scheduled for release on April 5, 2019, just over a month before Justice League: Part Two, which arrives in cinemas on June 14, 2019.