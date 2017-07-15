Dumped Love Island star Theo says he is ‘bang on’ about Tyla being fake

Love Island’s Theo Campbell has said he believes Tyla Carr is fake and that he has no regrets about the way he acted towards her in the villa.

The reality contestant has become the latest to be dumped from the villa, after a surprise recoupling saw him left without a partner in Friday’s episode.

Following his sudden departure from the ITV2 dating programme, Campbell has insisted that he was not playing a game and that he was only speaking his mind in order to be the “voice of the villa”.

Love Island’s Tyla (ITV)

During his time in the Majorcan villa, Campbell got under the skin of Carr and her then-partner Jonny Mitchell, playing a large part in them eventually splitting shortly before Mitchell’s departure from the show.

Campbell and Carr then became embroiled in a huge spat after Mitchell left the villa, as Campbell suggested that she should have left with Mitchell if she really felt strongly about him.

Speaking after being eliminated from the programme, Campbell said: “If (Carr) meant those tears she was crying, and she really was that upset about (Mitchell) leaving, then she should have left.

“I could see straight through it and to me it was a bit of bullshit.”

Asked if he believes she is fake, Campbell said: “Yes, I was bang on about her really.”

Love Island’s Theo and Jonny (ITV)

He said: “I knew it was a risk I was going to take before I said it, I thought, if I say this there is going to be no chance between me and Tyla.

“But we didn’t really connect anyway, so I didn’t really care either way.

“I thought I’d say it and let everyone else see what she’s really like and open their eyes to it… it wasn’t just me who was thinking it.”

As well as ruffling Carr’s feathers, and Mitchell’s before he left, Campbell quickly became known for speaking his mind to the other contestants.

He said he had “nothing to lose” because there was nobody that he wanted to couple up with, following his failed attempts to win over Carr before their fall-out.

Love Island’s Theo and Tyla (ITV)

Campbell, a GB athlete, said he believes the other contestants are being tactically nice to keep everyone else happy in order to have a shot at winning the show, and the £50,000 prize.

He said: “There are definitely no regrets there at all. I would never bullshit anybody, I was honest with everybody.

“I had to speak my mind because I realised a lot of people’s tactics in there was to keep everybody else happy, so they get to stay on. I wasn’t really worried about that.

“After about day three I kind of realised there were no girls I would hook up with, so I might as well be the voice of the villa and say what everyone else was thinking.”

Campbell said the other islanders had “a lot more to lose” than he did.

Love Island continues on weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.