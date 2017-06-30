Dubliner Shannen Reilly entered Love Island and everyone is saying the same thing

Back to Showbiz Home

Irish models, Shannen Reilly and Rob Lipsett have joined the crew on Love Island and it looks like they’re set to stir things up a bit.

There is only one problem, nobody can understand what Shannen is saying.

The 23-year-old Tallaght native is a qualified dental nurse and works as a model.

In 2014, She made it to the finals of Miss Ireland and is most known for her work with Irish tan, Cocoa Brown.

Her fellow Irish Love Islander, Rob Lipsett is better known for his YouTube channel, which has over 250K subscribers.

The fitness guru’s recent ‘20,000 calories challenge’ video has been viewed over three million times.

Rob recently spilt from his long-term girlfriend, Sarah Godfrey. The couple had been together since they were 18.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz