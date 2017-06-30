Dubliner Shannen Reilly entered Love Island and everyone is saying the same thing

Irish models, Shannen Reilly and Rob Lipsett have joined the crew on Love Island and it looks like they’re set to stir things up a bit.

There is only one problem, nobody can understand what Shannen is saying.

Gonna have to stick subtitles on for Shannen....didn't understand a single word #loveisland — Dale Vardy (@dezzerV) June 29, 2017

I actually did not understand a word shannen said #LoveIsland — Tiabellahalpin (@tiabellaax) June 29, 2017

Can we get some subtitles for Shannen please, didn't get a word of that #loveisland — Charlie Gratton (@CharlieGratton) June 29, 2017

Just me who couldn't understand a word shannen just said ? 😂 #loveisland — Am (@Amnamirza_) June 29, 2017

Sorry Shannen's a what?!?! 😨😨😨 I didn't understand wat she said 🙈 #loveisland — MichaelaRochelle♎️ (@michaelaroch) June 29, 2017

Didn't understand anything that Shannen just said #loveisland — Kingss (@Kingss189) June 29, 2017

Is it just me who can't understand what the fuck Shannen is saying😂😂#loveisland — Aimee (@Aimee_1604) June 29, 2017

The 23-year-old Tallaght native is a qualified dental nurse and works as a model.

In 2014, She made it to the finals of Miss Ireland and is most known for her work with Irish tan, Cocoa Brown.

Last bts for my followers 🙈 I cannot wait for the big reveal !! I am obsessed with my tan look at it 😍 #goldengoddess @cocoabrowntan . This bikini is @hm how cute 😩? A post shared by Shannen Reilly Mcgrath 👸🏼🇮🇪 (@shannenreillymcgrath) on Jun 23, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Her fellow Irish Love Islander, Rob Lipsett is better known for his YouTube channel, which has over 250K subscribers.

The fitness guru’s recent ‘20,000 calories challenge’ video has been viewed over three million times.

Rob recently spilt from his long-term girlfriend, Sarah Godfrey. The couple had been together since they were 18.