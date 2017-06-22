Dublin woman among two new Big Brother housemates after Blind Date-style interview

Two new housemates have been chosen for the Big Brother house after a Blind Date-style interview.

Irish singer Savannah O’Reilly and “funemployed” Isabelle Warburton were selected by members of the Channel 5 house on Wednesday evening.

They lined up behind a screen with construction worker Sam Chaloner and were faced with probing questions, such as what sort of cocktail they would compare themselves to and why.

The women – who compared themselves to a Woo Woo and a Bellini – impressed their judges, while unfortunate Chaloner failed to make the cut, despite giving the panel an erotic dance demo.

Dublin-based O’Reilly, 26, said that she counts singers Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande among her close friends – who she spends time with in Los Angeles – and described herself as “competitive”.

Stepping into the house for the first time, 21-year-old Warburton said she was keen to have “the best summer ever” while between jobs.

While she is a newcomer to the house it was not a first-time meeting with all the housemates, as she admitted that she had met Kieran Lee during a trip to Ibiza.

Isabelle is also officially a new housemate! 🎉#BBUK pic.twitter.com/59ztfo5XRK — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) June 21, 2017

Within minutes viewers had already picked their favourite of the new arrivals, with O’Reilly apparently making the best first impression.

Love her ♥️ — Dexter_koh (@dexter_koh) June 21, 2017

Now her voice is epic — Joe Hawksworth (@JoeHawksworth62) June 21, 2017

Either Savannah or Isabella will win it . — Ben Sharp (@sharpbe01) June 21, 2017

Meanwhile, Big Brother fans seemed less impressed at first glance by Warburton…

Can she be up for eviction this week pretty please — Team Hannah!! (@TeamHannahbbuk) June 21, 2017

no no no — Tracey Elliott (@tracey791969) June 21, 2017

With new challenges ahead of them, the duo still have time to turn opinions around.