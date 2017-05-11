Dublin singer joins host of stars on Graham Norton's couch tomorrow night

Irish singer Imelda May will be joining Graham Norton on the couch this week, along with a host of well-known faces.

Would you expect anything less on the Graham Norton Show?

Joining the Dublin singer tomorrow night will be Guy Ritchie and Charlie Hunnam, promoting their up and coming movie 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'.

Doctor Who favourite Billie Piper will also be stopping by for a chat as well as comedian Jason Manford.

Well worth tuning in for we think!