Dua Lipa apologises for ‘upset’ after using racial term in 2014 cover track
Singer Dua Lipa has apologised for causing “upset” when she used part of a racially insensitive term in an earlier cover track.
The British popstar, 22, faced backlash after her 2014 version of Mila J’s Smoke, Drink, Break-Up resurfaced, which features a distorted recording of her mentioning part of the “n-word”.
In a statement posted on Twitter, she said she did not mean to “offend” anybody and admitted that she “shouldn’t have gone there”.
In relation to my 2014 cover I never meant to offend or upset anyone. I didnt say the full word but I can admit I shouldnt have gone there at all and that a different word could’ve been recorded altogether to avoid offence and confusion. I wasn’t thinking it through at the time.— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 5, 2018
I always stand up for social justice and I am very sorry to anyone that I have offended x— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 5, 2018
Her post comes hours after she told fans that she was spending some time in Jamaica to work on her upcoming album.
If you need me i’ll be here for a couple of weeks. I feel so lucky to have woken up in paradise with some of my favourite people that I love working with to start writing for my next album. So grateful for all these opportunities and so thankful to get to do this as my job. Sending you love from Jamaica xx 🇯🇲❤️
She wrote on Instagram: “If you need me i’ll be here for a couple of weeks. I feel so lucky to have woken up in paradise with some of my favourite people that I love working with to start writing for my next album.
“So grateful for all these opportunities and so thankful to get to do this as my job.”
