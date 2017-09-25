Dua Lipa announces Dublin gig for 2018

Dua Lipa has added more venues to her 2018 tour and none other than our very own Dublin is on the list.

The New Rules singer will play the Olympia Theatre on April 10 2018.

The news comes following the singers successful set at Longitude Festival this summer and fans will be excited to welcome her back.

MCD Productions tweeted the news earlier this morning. Tickets will go on sale on Friday morning onTicketmaster.

🎤JUST ANNOUNCED! 🎤 @DUALIPA live at @olympiatheatre April 10th 2018

Tickets from €26.40 go on sale this Friday at 9am pic.twitter.com/oTJnxTCBIN — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) September 25, 2017

We are currently hitting replay on New Rules in preparation.