Dua Lipa announces Dublin gig for 2018

Dua Lipa has added more venues to her 2018 tour and none other than our very own Dublin is on the list.

The New Rules singer will play the Olympia Theatre on April 10 2018.

The news comes following the singers successful set at Longitude Festival this summer and fans will be excited to welcome her back.

MCD Productions tweeted the news earlier this morning. Tickets will go on sale on Friday morning onTicketmaster.

We are currently hitting replay on New Rules in preparation.
KEYWORDS: Dua Lipa, Dublin, Olympia Theatre

 

