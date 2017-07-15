Drew Barrymore shares reunion picture with Cameron Diaz

Drew Barrymore has paid tribute to her Charlie’s Angels co-star Cameron Diaz for making her feel “beyond beautiful”.

The duo starred together in the 2000 film alongside Lucy Liu, then reprised their roles in the sequel Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

Barrymore shared a photo of the two women together, captioning it: “Getting out of your house with your girlfriend. And being a whole person, with your sister. Remember to spend a moment with the ones you love in your busy life. She has made me feel beyond beautiful. Always has. Always will. #thankgodforyourfriends. They rejuvenate and confirm everything.”

Barrymore and Diaz with Lucy Liu in 2003 (Jeff Rayner/PA)

In May 2016, Barrymore told Good Housekeeping Diaz would be her one call if she was ever arrested.

She said: “Not that any one of us are going to jail anytime soon, but 100 percent. She would, like, get in there and get you out.”

A Charlie’s Angels reboot, directed by Elizabeth Banks, is due to be released in 2019.