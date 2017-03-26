'Dreamy' Tom Hardy wows mothers again with Bedtime Story for Cbeebies

Tom Hardy gave women across the nation a Mother’s Day treat when he read the Bedtime Story on children’s TV channel CBeebies once again.

The heartthrob actor was a big hit when he read the night-time story to pre-schoolers on New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day – with plenty of mothers confessing they tuned in after their children were in bed.

Tom, 39, made a similar splash when he returned on Sunday night to read There’s A Bear On My Chair, by Ross Collins.

Couldn't tell you what tonight's #cbeebiesbedtimestory was about.... #TomHardy is so fricking dreamy — Shaunagh (@ShaunaghG) March 26, 2017

Happy #MothersDay to me and although my baby is 22 I don't feel any shame in settling down to watch #TomHardy on @CBeebiesHQ #BedTimeStory — Julie Weyer (@JulieJLW) March 26, 2017

Tom Hardy and his bedtime story, I need to take a moment after hearing it #TomHardy #hemakesbearandchairsoundsexy — Hardeep Kang (@Runninginheel01) March 26, 2017

The Taboo star followed in the footsteps of other big names such as David Hasselhoff, Damian Lewis, Sir Derek Jacobi and James McAvoy in signing up for the CBeebies slot, which sees celebrities reading soothing stories as children are tucked in to bed.

On December 31, he snuggled on the sofa with his rescue dog, Woodstock, and told the story of a boy going to a party from the book You Must Bring A Hat, by Simon Philip and Kate Hindley.

He read Tom McLaughlin’s The Cloudspotter on Valentine’s Day.