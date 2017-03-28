Drake postpones Amsterdam gig after fans wait 75 minutes

Rapper Drake has been jeered by disgruntled fans after cancelling an Amsterdam concert at the last minute on doctor’s orders.

Fans chanted “f*** Drake” and threw plastic cups on to the stage at the Ziggo Dome arena after waiting around 75 minutes for him to appear.

It marks the third time the Boy Meets World Tour show at the venue has been postponed, with a promoter telling the crowd the gig would now take place on Wednesday night.

FUCK DRAKE FUCK DRAKE FUCK DRAKE pic.twitter.com/R0nj5bOTat — Esmée (@ninjatulp) March 27, 2017

A Facebook update by Mojo Concerts said a second performance scheduled for Tuesday night would go ahead.

They said: “Drake really wanted to perform tonight but unfortunately he became ill and his doctor has told him he can’t perform tonight.”

The Hotline Bling singer was originally due to perform at the venue on January 20 and 21 before moving the shows back a week. They were then postponed a second time until March 27 and 28.

Although some fans aired their frustrations at the Canadian musician, others celebrated with a “protest party” in the car park.

Sylvia Wink, who was at the concert, said: “The atmosphere was good. People were playing Drake’s music, some were dancing.”

Drake began the tour in January and Wednesday’s rescheduled performance will now mark its final stop.