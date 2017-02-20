Drake hits out at Grammys for labelling Hotline Bling a rap song

Drake has accused the Grammy award organisers of profiling him as a rapper because of the colour of his skin.

The Canadian musician was handed the best rap/sung performance and best rap song for hit track Hotline Bling at the ceremony earlier this month.

He accused organisers of putting the song – which does not feature a rap section – in that category because he was black.

(Ian West/PA)

Drake, 30, told Beats 1: “I won two awards last night but I don’t even want them cos it feels weird for some reason. It doesn’t feel right to me.

“I feel almost like alienated or you’re trying to purposely alienate me by making me win rap awards, or either just pacify me by handing me something, putting me in that category, cos it’s the only place you can figure out where to put me.

“Maybe because I’ve rapped in the past or because I’m black, I can’t figure out why.”

(Adam Davy/PA)

The musician, who is currently on the UK leg of his Boy Meets World tour, revealed that organisers had attempted to convince him to cancel two dates in Manchester to attend the ceremony.

He said: “I was pitched by the Grammys to cancel those two shows and fly and go sit in the audience to lose because they don’t air the other rap awards on TV.

“I’m really thankful I was at those shows in Manchester cos those were two of the strongest shows that we’ve had so far.”

On Kanye West, who drew public attention last year with on-stage monologues during his Life Of Pablo tour, Drake said: “I’m not really sure what he’s referring to half the time.”