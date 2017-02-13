Drake congratulates Chance The Rapper following Grammys success

Chance The Rapper continued his meteoric rise into the mainstream with three Grammys, including best new artist.

The Chicago-born musician also claimed best rap album and best rap performance after becoming the first artist to be nominated for a streaming-only album following the release of Coloring Book.

Described by organisers as music’s biggest night, stars including Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Drake – who won two awards for Hotline Bling – did not attend the ceremony.

But that didn’t stop Drake congratulating Chance, with the Same Drugs singer sharing a photo screengrab of the Canadian’s text.

He told Chance “Congrats Boi”, adding that he was in Manchester – on his Boy Meets World tour – “having a drink for u”.

Chance also performed during the ceremony, teaming up with Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann.
