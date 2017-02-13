Drake congratulates Chance The Rapper following Grammys success
13/02/2017 - 08:35:42Back to Showbiz Home
Chance The Rapper continued his meteoric rise into the mainstream with three Grammys, including best new artist.
The Chicago-born musician also claimed best rap album and best rap performance after becoming the first artist to be nominated for a streaming-only album following the release of Coloring Book.
Described by organisers as music’s biggest night, stars including Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Drake – who won two awards for Hotline Bling – did not attend the ceremony.
But that didn’t stop Drake congratulating Chance, with the Same Drugs singer sharing a photo screengrab of the Canadian’s text.
He told Chance “Congrats Boi”, adding that he was in Manchester – on his Boy Meets World tour – “having a drink for u”.
Chance The Rapper on stage with Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann at the #GRAMMYs 2017 pic.twitter.com/nTHfZgfGxT
— Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017
Chance also performed during the ceremony, teaming up with Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann.
Join the conversation - comment here