Drake Bell’s ‘heart crushed’ by actress ex-girlfriend’s death
04/07/2017 - 06:03:25Back to Showbiz Home
Actor Drake Bell has paid tribute to his actress ex-girlfriend who found fame impersonating celebrities on YouTube.
Stevie Ryan, 33, died in her Los Angeles home on Saturday in what was ruled a suicide by a coroner, according to reports.
This is too much. My heart is crushed. @StevieRyan I love you and miss you...https://t.co/4lTLnVRIXo— Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) July 3, 2017
She landed her own show, Stevie TV, after parodying stars such as Amy Winehouse, Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber online.
Bell, who starred in sitcom Drake & Josh, said his “heart is crushed” by Ryan’s death.
No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you! pic.twitter.com/hNFvM6tDpW— Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) July 3, 2017
Ryan had recently been co-hosting a podcast called Mentally Ch(ill) which centred on the subject of depression, according to its iTunes description.
Join the conversation - comment here