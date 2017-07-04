Drake Bell’s ‘heart crushed’ by actress ex-girlfriend’s death

Actor Drake Bell has paid tribute to his actress ex-girlfriend who found fame impersonating celebrities on YouTube.

Stevie Ryan, 33, died in her Los Angeles home on Saturday in what was ruled a suicide by a coroner, according to reports.

She landed her own show, Stevie TV, after parodying stars such as Amy Winehouse, Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber online.

Bell, who starred in sitcom Drake & Josh, said his “heart is crushed” by Ryan’s death.

Ryan had recently been co-hosting a podcast called Mentally Ch(ill) which centred on the subject of depression, according to its iTunes description.

