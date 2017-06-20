Drake Bell has apparently cut ties with Josh Peck over his lack of a wedding invitation

Drake Bell has reportedly “cut ties” with his Drake & Josh co-star Josh Peck after he was not invited to his old friend’s wedding.

The pair found fame together as child stars on Nickelodeon, first on The Amanda Show with Amanda Bynes and then on Drake & Josh, which ran from 2004 to 2007.

But when Peck married his long-time girlfriend Paige O’Brien at the weekend, Bell reportedly posted a string of tweets that suggested their friendship has since soured.

Foreva eva, foreva eva? -Andre 3000 pic.twitter.com/rs6Mm46Rz6 — Josh Peck (@ItsJoshPeck) June 20, 2017

Screenshots of the messages, which have since been deleted, show he wrote: “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear.

“True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha.”

WHY IS THIS THE SADDEST STORY I'VE EVER READ pic.twitter.com/Gc61DjmiDm — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) June 19, 2017

“Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

Photos from the ceremony show John Stamos, Peck’s co-star on short-lived sitcom Grandfathered, did make the guest list.

Just days before the wedding, Bell shared a throwback photo of himself with Peck on the set of their show, captioned: “Studs!”

A spokesman for Bell has been contacted for comment.