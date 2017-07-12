Dr Dre and Eminem recall first meeting in teaser clip for new documentary

Dr Dre and Eminem have recalled the making of their first hit track, My Name Is, as part of a new documentary.

In a teaser clip for HBO’s The Defiant Ones, Eminem remembers nervously meeting his idol while Dre recalls the young rapper turning up in a bright yellow tracksuit.

“I’m looking at Dre like dude I see you on TV all the time, you’re one of my biggest influences ever in life,” Eminem tells the documentary.

They are then shown in Dre’s home studio where the producer lays down a beat before Eminem begins rapping the hook for breakout track My Name Is.

Dre tells the camera: “That’s what happened our first day, in the first few minutes of us being together in the studio.”

The Defiant Ones is a four-part documentary telling the story of the improbable partnership of Dre and producer Jimmy Iovine.