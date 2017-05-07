Dot Branning reunited with Charlie Cotton as he returns to EastEnders

EastEnders’ Dot Branning will be reunited with her grandson Charlie Cotton following his shock return to Walford.

Charlie (Declan Bennett) will enjoy a catch-up with Dot (June Brown) in Monday night’s episode as Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) struggles to understand his intentions.

Friday night’s episode saw Charlie reunited with his son Matthew, who Jack has been caring for.

As Jack reels from Charlie’s shock return, Dot and Charlie catch-up on everything that’s happened. But why is Charlie really back and are his intentions all as they seem? (BBC)

Confronting Jack he said: “Think it’s time we had a chat about my son, don’t you?”

The former show regular left the soap in 2015 after his marriage to Matthew’s mother, Ronnie Mitchell, turned sour.

With Ronnie dying earlier this year rumours had circulated about a possible return for Charlie but his intentions remain unclear.

The episode airs on Monday at 8pm.

