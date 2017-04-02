Doris Day gets birthday surprise by finding out she's 95

American star Doris Day has received a birthday surprise – she has discovered that she is 95, not 93.

The actress and singer known for films including Pillow Talk and Move Over Darling thought she was turning 93 on Monday, having pegged her age to a 1924 birth date.

However, a copy of Doris’s birth certificate, obtained by the Associated Press, has revealed that she was actually born in 1922.

“I’ve always said that age is just a number and I have never paid much attention to birthdays, but it’s great to finally know how old I really am!” Doris said in a statement.

Doris Day (PA)

Her spokesman Charley Cullen Walters said: “There has long been speculation and rumours about Doris’s age and we get this question a lot, looks like we finally have the answer.

“The story I have heard the most is that at one point Doris was up for a role when quite young and her age may have been miswritten on the audition form.

“We don’t know if that’s correct, but if so it could’ve simply stuck for all these years.”

He said Doris and actress Betty White had long joked about Betty being two years older.

“Now we know that they are actually just a couple months apart, and turns out it’s an even bigger exciting landmark than we thought,” Charley said.

Doris Day (Sony Music/Press Association Images)

Betty White was born in January 1922.

Doris’s birth certificate, obtained from Ohio’s Office of Vital Statistics, revealed that Doris Mary Kappelhoff (the star’s original name) was born on April 3 1922.