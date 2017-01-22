Donald Trump's election result of decades of political failure, Ken Loach says

Ken Loach has described the election of Donald Trump as US president as “an expression of failure” of the last 50 years in politics.

His comments came at the 37th Critics’ Circle Film Awards, where he picked up the best British film prize for I, Daniel Blake.

He told the Press Association: “Deplorable as he (Trump) is in every way, and the movement that got him there, it comes out of people being left to rot.

“It’s happening across Europe and our country – the old industries go and nothing replaces it.

Donald Trump (Patrick Semansky/AP)

“People are left as casual labour and in any decent society you would plan for that change.”

His film, which has received four Bafta nominations, tells the story of a man struggling to make ends meet through the UK benefits system.

Blaming successive Labour and Tory governments who “cannot plan” for the issues with the welfare system, Ken described the current situation as a “critical moment”.

After looking into real life cases to put the film together, he said: “We had a feeling that we were on to something because the stories we were told were so horrendous and yet not part of our public discourse.

Ken Loach (John Stillwell/PA)

“We didn’t expect to make the connection it did, which is very encouraging in one way, but equally it should make us angry and it’s good that cinema can have that function.

“A film should grip you, but it isn’t just escapism.”

His passionate view did not just carry through to the critics, but also to his own cast.

Dave Johns, whose leading role marked a sidestep from his usual career as a stand-up comedian, said taking part in the film had “politicised” him.

“What shocked me was how bureaucratic the system has become,” he told the Press Association.

“It’s there to help people and it seems to have lost that sight – it’s all ticking boxes and saving money.”

He added: “For my first film to be able to work with Ken Loach was a dream.”