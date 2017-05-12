Donald Trump resumes Twitter spat with Rosie O'Donnell

Donald Trump has sparked a Twitter row with comedian Rosie O’Donnell over his sacking of FBI director James Comey.

In a busy day for the US president, in which he signed two executive orders and had his daily intelligence briefing, he found time to return to the decade-long row.

Rosie O'Donnell with Boy George in 2004 (Matt Peyton/PA)
He quoted a tweet sent by O’Donnell in December in which she called for Comey’s dismissal.

O’Donnell’s original remark was in response to the bureau chief’s decision to inform the US of an investigation into Hillary Clinton in the run-up to the presidential election.

She did not see the latest message as an opportunity for reconciliation.

The pair have often traded blows on social media since a rift formed in 2006 while she was a co-host on US talk show The View. She mocked his hair on the show and also brought up his bankruptcies and called him a “snake-oil salesman”.

Trump, then the host of The Apprentice in the US, responded by telling an entertainment show she was a “a slob” with a “fat, ugly face” and threatened to sue her.

The president’s decision to fire Comey came as the FBI director was heading an investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the US election, including claims of involvement by Trump’s aides.

On Thursday, he insisted there was “no collusion” between the two camps and criticised Comey as a “showboat” and a “grandstander”.
