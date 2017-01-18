Donald Trump needs a kiss to calm down, actor Andrew Garfield says

US President-elect Donald Trump needs a “big kiss” and a hug, British actor Andrew Garfield has said.

Andrew, 33, who was born in Los Angeles but grew up in the UK, called Republican Trump a “big baby” ahead of the tycoon-turned-politician being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday.

Anti-Trump demonstrations are planned in cities across the globe, including London.

Andrew Garfield (Ian West/PA)

Andrew’s latest role sees him star as American combat medic Desmond Doss – a conscientious objector – in Mel Gibson’s Second World War film Hacksaw Ridge.

Speaking at a screening of the film at the Picturehouse Central in London on Wednesday, the Bafta-nominated actor told the Press Association: “I think everyone needs to give him a big kiss so maybe he’ll calm the f*** down.

“Maybe he’ll realise that he’s just enough as he is.

“He doesn’t have to go conquer the world and be a fascist dictator. I think all fascist dictators need a big kiss from everybody, a big hug.”

Andrew Garfield (Ian West/PA)

Andrew was referencing a kiss he shared with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds earlier this month at the Golden Globes ceremony in the US where the pair locked lips as fellow best actor nominee Ryan Gosling collected his award.

He said Trump needs someone to tell him “you’re enough, it’s not your fault”.

“Whatever you’re trying to remedy from not getting enough love as a child, ‘you’re alright’.

“Maybe in the course of the next four years we can soothe him like the big baby that he is,” he added.

President-elect Donald Trump (Jane Barlow/PA)

Trump repeatedly clashed with celebrities during his campaign and since winning the election in November.

Earlier this month, he tweeted that Meryl Streep was “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” after she took aim at him during the Golden Globes.

Pop singer Madonna had earlier made her feelings for Trump clear as she shared an Instagram photo of the president-elect depicted as King Kong attacking the Statue Of Liberty.