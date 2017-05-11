Donald Glover is writing a Deadpool animated series with his brother

Deadpool is coming to the small screen in an animated series created by Donald and Stephen Glover.

Ryan Reynolds’s large screen portrayal of the comic book character became one of 2016′s blockbuster hits, and its sequel arrives next year.

Just like the films, the series is aimed at adults and joins the likes of the Emmy-nominated Archer as an animated series put out by an FX studio.

Donald Glover (Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The show is expected in 2018, although no voice actors have yet been announced.

Deadpool’s creator Robert Liefeld suggested the series had been on the cards for a while, writing on Instagram: “Don’t ever let it be said I can’t keep a secret as I’ve known about this cartoon for 12 months! On Golden Globes night I raced over to Donald to tell him how thrilled I was that he was producing Deadpool! SO EXCITING!”

Donald’s hit series Atlanta, which featured brother Stephen as a writer and won two Golden Globes, was also an FX production, and the company seems very excited to be working with him again.

“Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who’ll bring the untitled Marvel’s Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit Atlanta,” a statement from Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX, said.

The Glover brothers are showrunners, executive producers and writers for the series, while Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory are also executive producers.

It also sees the 34-year-old continue his relationship with Marvel, following his role in Spiderman: Homecoming, which is released on July 7.

Donald got his break as a writer on the show 30 Rock, and for a while was best known for his work on Community, as well as his music released under the moniker Childish Gambino.

His star has risen quickly in recent years, with a role in blockbuster The Martian, his own show Atlanta, and upcoming roles in both Star Wars and the voice of Simba in the Lion King remake.