Donal Skehan slices finger live on Saturday Kitchen

Saturday Kitchen Live fans got some added drama with their morning cooking tips when the programme’s host sliced into his finger on air.

Donal Skehan lost concentration as he prepped some vegetables for a barbecue alongside guests Julian Clary and visiting cook Jun Tanaka, cutting his finger with a sharp knife.

He tried to hide his injury behind his back as the live BBC One programme continued, but comedian and author Clary called out to the production crew that he could see blood.

Clary took over slicing the food while Skehan wrapped his hand in a tea towel and joked with his guest about his cooking days being over.

Viewers were concerned about Skehan’s finger.

But Skehan later reassured viewers that he was fine, posting on Instagram: “Well nothing like cutting your finger live on TV on a Saturday morning to keep you on your toes!

“Thanks so much for the lovely tweets and support – I’m all good!

“Thankfully not too deep- but glad to join that exclusive club of hosts who’ve done exactly the same!

“Key is as always to KEEP BLOODY GOING! ????????Huge thank you to @nadiyajhussain @chefjuntanaka @jane_parkinson for being so lovely!”

The incident was followed by a later mishap in which a cameraman walked across the front of the shot.

:: Saturday Kitchen Live continues next Saturday on BBC One at 10am.