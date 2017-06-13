Donal Skehan has some exciting news

Donal Skehan has taken to his various social media accounts to announce some very exciting news.

Drumroll please …

He’s going to be a dad.

The Irish chef and his wife Sofie are expecting their first child.

The couple upload a video title, Life is about to change FOREVER, to Dolan’s YouTube channel.

“We’re pregnant,” they both announced holding up their baby’s scan photo.

“Look at that! I can’t, it’s just crazy”

The 31-year-old also posted this adorable photo on Instagram with the caption, “Life is about to change forever! We're expecting a little baby arriving this Autumn!”.

The couple married in June 2015 and just recently moved to Los Angeles.