Donal Skehan and wife Sofie welcome first child

Donal Skehan and his wife, Sofie, welcomed a little baby boy this morning.

The TV chef took to Facebook to share the happy news and to share a photo of Sofie cradling their little one.

Skehan praised his wife’s "Swedish Viking strength" during the three-hour natural birth.

After "the most amazing experience", both mother and baby were doing great and "totally chilled".

The couple, who married in June 2015, are currently living in Los Angeles since the beginning of the year.