Don McLean announces Irish dates

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Don McLean has announced today that he will play four nights at Dublin’s Vicar Street next year.

The american will take to the stage from May 20 - 23 with his hits such as American Pie (which was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and named the fifth greatest song of the 20th Century by the NEA-RIAA), And I Love You So, Empty Chairs and Vincent in tow.

Born in New Rochelle, NY, Don McLean has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career such as, being inaugurated into the National Academy of Popular Music Songwriters’ Hall of Fame in 2004 and awarded the BBC Folk Music Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

In 2011 Don performed on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival (“The veteran singer-songwriter's take on "American Pie" , with multiple extra choruses, was another heartwarming, communal high” – The Independent).

Tickets for his show go on sale this Monday October 16 at 9am and will be available from all usual Ticketmaster outlets.