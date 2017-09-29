Domhnall Gleeson's party piece is one that may surprise you

Domhnall Gleeson has taken on the role of Alan Milne in the new movie, Goodbye Christopher Robins.

A behind-the-scenes look at the life of the creator of the Winnie the Pooh stories, A.A. Milne - inspired by his son C.R. Milne.

Following in the footsteps of his dad, the great Brendan Glesson from a young age we’ve been aware of Glesson’s talents.

In 2015 he appeared in four films and all four titles received nominations at the 88th Academy Awards - The Revenant (2015), Ex Machina (2014), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and Brooklyn (2015).

The only other actor to achieve a similar record was Benedict Cumberbatch, who also appeared in four films that were Oscar nominated in 2013.

But there’s one talent that has recently tooted his acting skills - toot being the word.

Skip to 1:46 to witness Domhnall’s impressive armpit farts and yes, you read that right.

His co-star, Margot Robbie explained to BBC One interviewer that Domhnall would often display his party trick during takes between filming to lighten the mood for Will Tilston, the actor that plays the young C. R. Milne.