Domhnall Gleeson was given an emotional surprise on the Late Late Show

By Steve Neville

Domhnall Gleeson is one of the country’s finest actors. From Harry Potter, About Time, Goodbye Christoper Robin and Star Wars, he’s been a star for many years.

But did you know he was also in Grease?

With Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show, Tubs showed the audience (and Domhnall) a very young Gleeson playing a supporting role in the hit musical while in school.

But that wasn’t the only surprise Ryan had for the Brooklyn actor.

In the audience was Ms Keogh, Domhnall’s music teacher who put on plays in his school and someone "who really made my life better".

Domhnall’s reaction to seeing her speaks volumes about the impact the teacher had on his life.

Perhaps we should all be thanking Ms Keogh for helping Domhnall become the actor he is today.