Doireann Garrihy and Daniella Moyles tipped for Xposè role

Doireann Garrihy and Daniella Moyles are head to head for the vacant presenter’s role, after Ruth O’Neill left her post on TV3’s Xposè.

BoyleSports say they are the joint 9/4 favourites.

However, they aren’t the only ones battling it out for the lucrative gig as Snapchat star James Kavanagh and radio presenter Lottie Ryan are both next at 13/2.

Doireann Garrihy.

RTE One’s social glitter guru for Dancing with the Stars James Butler and make-up artist and blogger Tara O’Farrell are available at 16/1 apiece.

Model and health food guru Roz Purcell is next in at 20/1.

Longshots to replace Ruth O’Neill include Vogue Williams (33/1), Angela Scanlon (50/1), Nadia Forde (50/1), and Pippa O Connor (50/1).

Daniella Moyles.

Aoife Heffron, Spokeswoman for BoyleSports commented: “It looks like Doireann Garrihy and Daniella Moyles will have to battle it out for Ruth O’Neil’s Xposè job as we have been unable to separate them in the betting, making them joint 9/4 favourites. However Daniella was hotly tipped last year before ruth eventually took on the role”

She added: “One person we have had to keep an eye on the betting is snapchat star James Kavanagh as punters have already got behind him to join the Xposè ladies with his odds tumbling down from 16/1 to his current price of 13/2.”