Doctor Who head writer ‘always wanted next Time Lord to be female’

Steven Moffat’s replacement as head writer and executive producer of Doctor Who has revealed he always wanted the next Time Lord to be a woman.

Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, who worked with Jodie Whittaker on the BBC drama, will take over from Moffat from next year.

After Whittaker was announced as the 13th Doctor on Sunday, Chibnall said: “After months of lists, conversations, auditions, recalls, and a lot of secret-keeping, we’re excited to welcome Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor.

Jodie as The Doctor (Colin Hutton/BBC)

“I always knew I wanted the 13th Doctor to be a woman and we’re thrilled to have secured our number one choice. Her audition for The Doctor simply blew us all away.

“Jodie is an in-demand, funny, inspiring, super-smart force of nature and will bring loads of wit, strength and warmth to the role. The 13th Doctor is on her way.”

Director of BBC content, Charlotte Moore said she expects the nation to “fall in love with Jodie Whittaker” adding: “Making history is what Doctor Who is all about and Chris Chibnall’s bold new take on the next Time Lord is exactly that.”