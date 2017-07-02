Doctor Who fans are already missing Peter Capaldi

Peter Capaldi has begun his drawn-out exit from Doctor Who, and fans have clamoured to praise his take on the role.

The actor starred in his penultimate episode of the sci-fi drama on Saturday, the series 10 finale, and will be seen as the Time Lord for the last time in this year’s Christmas special.

Capaldi gave an emotional performance as his character began to regenerate into a new incarnation, shouting out: “I don’t want to keep being someone new.”

He may still have one more episode to come, but fans have already started paying tribute to the 12th Doctor.

Think Peter Capaldi may have just pipped Tennant to be my favourite Doctor #DoctorWho #DidIJustSayThat #blasphemy ? #noregrets — Will Adams (@willcamel) July 1, 2017

Tonight Peter Capaldi showed exactly why he is the best Doctor. Heart, soul emotion. Wonderful #DoctorWho — Matthew Clark Leach (@LeachJuice) July 1, 2017

The finales of #DoctorWho always tug at the heart strings, going to be very sad to see Peter Capaldi go he's become a favourite 😔 — Charlotte Winter (@Nightwing1991) July 1, 2017

Viewers of the programme are already looking forward to Christmas after the episode teased David Bradley taking on the late William Hartnell’s first ever interpretation of the Doctor.

I'm simultaneously counting down to Christmas and not ready for Peter Capaldi not to be the Doctor anymore 😅😭 #DoctorWho — Katie 🌼 (@zPrincessKatiez) July 1, 2017

First time ever that the Doctor is gonna regenerate in a Christmas Day episode, Peter Capaldi is going out on the best episode 👌 #DoctorWho — 🌹Salina🌹 (@SalinaSalvatore) July 1, 2017

Omg #DoctorWho just what? How amazing, brilliant mind binding and just fabulous telly. Roll on Christmas that's what I say. — Alex (@alexb_86) July 1, 2017

But with almost six months to wait until his next appearance, fans were already missing Capaldi.

#DoctorWho was fantastic. I'll miss Peter Capaldi for sure! He brought such heart to it. 💜 — Ellie & Nikon (@EllieandNikon) July 1, 2017

I'm going to miss Peter Capaldi so so much when he finally leaves :( #DoctorWho — William Egan (@willegan95) July 1, 2017

The long wait to see what happens next has begun. Peter Capaldi is one of the best Doctors of all time #DoctorWho — Daniel Jenks (@DanielJenks89) July 1, 2017

Capaldi’s successor is yet to be announced, but Kris Marshall is hotly tipped to be the next Doctor and the Time Lord is expected to fully regenerate in the Christmas episode.