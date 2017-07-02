Doctor Who fans are already missing Peter Capaldi

Peter Capaldi has begun his drawn-out exit from Doctor Who, and fans have clamoured to praise his take on the role.

The actor starred in his penultimate episode of the sci-fi drama on Saturday, the series 10 finale, and will be seen as the Time Lord for the last time in this year’s Christmas special.

Capaldi gave an emotional performance as his character began to regenerate into a new incarnation, shouting out: “I don’t want to keep being someone new.”

He may still have one more episode to come, but fans have already started paying tribute to the 12th Doctor.

Viewers of the programme are already looking forward to Christmas after the episode teased David Bradley taking on the late William Hartnell’s first ever interpretation of the Doctor.

But with almost six months to wait until his next appearance, fans were already missing Capaldi.

Capaldi’s successor is yet to be announced, but Kris Marshall is hotly tipped to be the next Doctor and the Time Lord is expected to fully regenerate in the Christmas episode.
