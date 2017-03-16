DNA tests galore as The Late Late Show goes full Jeremy Kyle on St Patrick's Day

The Late Late Show is going full Irish on Friday night for St Patrick's Day.

A host of well-known faces is going to find out what they're made of as Maura Derrane, Eamon Dunphy, Jason Byrne and Michael Healy-Rae learn the result of their DNA tests to determine their ancestry.

They'll be finding out exactly where they come from and if they have any interesting family connections.

Irish football legend Paul McGrath joins Ryan Tubridy on the couch to discuss Ireland's crucial World Cup Qualifier against Wales next Friday.

He'll also be reminiscing about the glory days of Irish football and what he has been up to since hanging up his boots.

Olympic medal winner Annalise Murphy will be dropping by, fresh from her role as Grand Marshall of the St Patrick's Day parade to chat about how her life has been changed since winning silver in Rio 2016.

Zookeepers from Dublin Zoo will be special guests in the studio this week as they prepare for the busy summer months ahead.

There'll also be a live link-up with the zoo, and the newest addition to the zoo's bongo herd will be christened.

The Late Late Show Antiques Special is back!

Always a favourite with viewers, we meet the 'brave souls' who'll be transforming some unloved furniture into treasures worth keeping.