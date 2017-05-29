DNA and Kyle Tomlinson make it through to BGT final

Magical duo DNA and teen singer Kyle Tomlinson have made it through to the Britain’s Got Talent final.

The two acts stunned viewers in the ITV show’s first round of semi-finals on Monday, winning the public vote and their places in the big season showdown.

They beat off competition from a street-dancing policeman, an Irish school choir, a knife-throwing couple and an eccentric magician all the way from Amsterdam.

In a first for the TV talent contest, the results of the live semi-final were chosen by the public, with nearly 1.5 million fans casting votes.

DNA came out on top after mystifying judges and audiences with a fresh range of stunning cards and words tricks.

Britain’s Got Talent panel veteran Simon Cowell was left completely dumbfounded and said: “How the bloody hell did you do that? Seriously? That was honestly incredible.”

Kyle, 15, also impressed with his rendition of Adele’s When We Were Young, which he dedicated to his grandfather in hospital.

It marked another special victory for the schoolboy, who returned to the competition several years after being turned down by judge David Walliams.

But his performance on Monday reduced David to tears as the comedian commented: “I am so proud of you, I’m so emotional I’ve got tears in my eyes … this was world class.”

Despite being described by Simon as “one of the best acts so far”, girl group Miss Treat Vibe just missed out on a secure spot in the final.

But after their adapted version of Mary Mary’s Shackles earned them third place in the public vote, they could still be brought back as a wild card act.

Meanwhile, it was the last performance for St Patrick’s Junior Choir from Drumgreenagh, who kicked off the show with their version of Katy Perry hit Roar.

They got off to an awkward start as a technical problem prompted presenters Ant and Dec to interrupt then just seconds into their song.

Viewers also said goodbye to Tyrone and Mina’s whose passionate but hair-raising act had everybody on the edge of their seats.

It's the most nervous time of the night but Tyrone and Mina seem pretty relaxed backstage. 😂 #BGT pic.twitter.com/SUXSTKHwDB — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) May 29, 2017

After watching their well-choreographed performance, which included Tango dancing and Tyrone launching daggers at Mina as she span on a giant wheel, Simon said: “I couldn’t wait for it to end … as we have seen, things can go wrong on live TV.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues with a further eight semi-finalists on ITV at 7.30pm on Tuesday.