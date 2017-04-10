DJ Paul Oakenfold ready for Mount Everest charity show
DJ Paul Oakenfold has arrived at the base camp of Mount Everest where he is throwing the “highest party on Earth”.
The British star posted a photograph on Twitter, showing him looking triumphant with his arms above his head as he reached the camp.
He wrote: “Made it! Mt. Everest Base Camp Elevation: 17,600 feet.”
Paul, 53, has been in Nepal for several days, making his way to Everest for Tuesday’s show.
He said the last leg had been steep, “going up another 1000 vertical feet at least”.
The team were tired and hungry when they arrived at base camp, he said, but added that they were “energised by our surroundings”.
The DJ has documented the journey with photographs and blog posts on social media.
Images show him playing football with a youth team, trekking with yaks and meeting children in the villages.
One tweet said: “Meeting the locals and making friends has been a highlight of our journey!”
“The views we are experiencing are out of this world!” he said in another message.
Another photograph shows him performing a sound check ahead of the gig.
The show is part of SoundTrek, a series of parties in unusual locations.
The star said the project is “taking music to some of the most remote and technically challenging parts of the planet, raising money for charities along the way”.
Families affected by earthquakes in Nepal will benefit from funds raised.
