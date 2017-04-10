DJ Paul Oakenfold ready for Mount Everest charity show

DJ Paul Oakenfold has arrived at the base camp of Mount Everest where he is throwing the “highest party on Earth”.

The British star posted a photograph on Twitter, showing him looking triumphant with his arms above his head as he reached the camp.

He wrote: “Made it! Mt. Everest Base Camp Elevation: 17,600 feet.”

Made it! We arrived at #EverestBaseCamp this afternoon, tired and hungry but energised by our surroundings 💯🇳🇵 A post shared by Paul Oakenfold (@pauloakenfold) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

Paul, 53, has been in Nepal for several days, making his way to Everest for Tuesday’s show.

He said the last leg had been steep, “going up another 1000 vertical feet at least”.

The team were tired and hungry when they arrived at base camp, he said, but added that they were “energised by our surroundings”.

Trekking with some yaks at 14,500 ft today. #yaktrek #soundtrek #everest2017 A post shared by Paul Oakenfold (@pauloakenfold) on Apr 5, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

The DJ has documented the journey with photographs and blog posts on social media.

Images show him playing football with a youth team, trekking with yaks and meeting children in the villages.

One tweet said: “Meeting the locals and making friends has been a highlight of our journey!”

We passed 16,800 feet today and are on our last stretch to Everest Base Camp, beautiful day at the climbers memorial, where we payed respect to those who lost their lives in the quest to summit the mountain.. A post shared by Paul Oakenfold (@pauloakenfold) on Apr 8, 2017 at 12:56am PDT

“The views we are experiencing are out of this world!” he said in another message.

Another photograph shows him performing a sound check ahead of the gig.

The show is part of SoundTrek, a series of parties in unusual locations.

The star said the project is “taking music to some of the most remote and technically challenging parts of the planet, raising money for charities along the way”.

Brought some coloring books and pens from LA to give to the local children of Khunjung in Nepal on behalf of #SoundTrek and one of our key Charities: Nepal's Children - a foundation dedicated to rebuilding classrooms devastated by the 2015 earthquake. A post shared by Paul Oakenfold (@pauloakenfold) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

Families affected by earthquakes in Nepal will benefit from funds raised.