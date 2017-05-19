DJ Khaled crashed these students' graduation ceremony in the most Khaled way

DJ Khaled has had a very successful few years, with a number one album and plenty of awards.

But the one thing we’ve come to love most about him is how much he encourages and celebrates the success of others.

And as a surprise special guest at the graduation ceremony for statistics students at the University of California, Berkeley, he did exactly that.

What an entrance.

Khaled helped mark a momentous occasion for the students, and admitted it was the closest he’d ever come to graduating himself.

Thank you @stevestoute for bringing me out at your commencement speech for UC Berkeley Statistics Graduates!! Congrats to the young world the world is yours @nas voice ! #wethebest #GRATEFUL @ucberkeley A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on May 18, 2017 at 9:46pm PDT

Obviously he had some inspirational words to share, including: “They don’t want us to graduate, so we gon’ graduate!” Always on brand.

And if that wasn’t enough Khaled inspo for your day, it’s probably best you head over to Snapchat.

DJ Khaled is a producer and DJ who achieved his first Billboard number one album in 2016 with Major Key, which featured the likes of Drake, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj.