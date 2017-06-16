Fans have declared DJ Khaled and Rihanna’s new single Wild Thoughts “the song of the summer” after its release on Friday.

The new track, which also features rapper Bryson Tiller, samples Santana’s 2000 hit Maria Maria.

Rihanna provides the vocals and appears throughout the video, which was unveiled along with the song and has a summery, party theme and sees her wearing an array of colourful outfits.

US record producer DJ Khaled wears a floral bomber jacket and shows off his dance moves, and his baby son Asahd also makes an appearance in the video.

Within a few hours of the video and song’s release online, it had garnered more than three quarters of a million views on YouTube.

Music fans shared their appreciation for Wild Thoughts on Twitter in their droves.

Wild Thoughts is the song of the summer, right? — Joel Freeman (@JoelJFreeman) June 16, 2017

#WildThoughts is IT. I feel blessed. Immediate summer anthem. Already stuck in my head and not even halfway through the track. Saved 2017. pic.twitter.com/xzDYPNl0Pu — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) June 16, 2017

The girls thought they had the song of the summer then Rihanna came through with Wild Thoughts like pic.twitter.com/VtYB0aPKms — wildwildwild 🌿🌺 (@ANTiCtrl_) June 16, 2017

dj khaled done it again, wild thoughts is a banger. — A (@aliyahmariabee) June 16, 2017

Wild Thoughts is the song of the summer though! Khaled is really beasting this year — tha Lit one. (@ThatssoKhalil) June 16, 2017

Rihanna in that Wild Thoughts video pic.twitter.com/YXx8WeaxFG — Resha 👩🏾‍🍳 (@ChefResha) June 16, 2017

"Wild thoughts" is amazing!



Rihanna has left me speechless and I just cannot deal.



Bryson Tiller's verse was so good as well!



Rih 😭❤❤ — mo (@Morountodun_) June 16, 2017

Chart-topping Swedish singer Zara Larsson also revealed herself to be a fan.

I get wild thoughts watching Riri in that wild thoughts video oh my god — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) June 16, 2017

For others, the use of Santana’s riff was confusing, but a welcome addition to the track.

As soon as wild thoughts started I thought it was maria maria 😂😂 — Lord LightSkinn (@PharaohPeach) June 16, 2017

When Santana's guitar solo comes in on Wild Thoughts pic.twitter.com/tOphr9z8YI — WhoElz Rothschild (@juelzthatmana12) June 16, 2017

Wild thoughts with the "Maria Maria instrumental in the back I love it! — Bougie Mamí (@DefinitelyParis) June 16, 2017

DJ Khaled, who recently topped the charts in the UK with single I’m The One with Justin Bieber and rappers Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne, releases his 10th studio album Grateful on June 23.