DJ Khaled and Rihanna's new single Wild Thoughts 'the song of the summer'

Fans have declared DJ Khaled and Rihanna’s new single Wild Thoughts “the song of the summer” after its release on Friday.

The new track, which also features rapper Bryson Tiller, samples Santana’s 2000 hit Maria Maria.

Rihanna provides the vocals and appears throughout the video, which was unveiled along with the song and has a summery, party theme and sees her wearing an array of colourful outfits.

US record producer DJ Khaled wears a floral bomber jacket and shows off his dance moves, and his baby son Asahd also makes an appearance in the video.

Within a few hours of the video and song’s release online, it had garnered more than three quarters of a million views on YouTube.

Music fans shared their appreciation for Wild Thoughts on Twitter in their droves.

Chart-topping Swedish singer Zara Larsson also revealed herself to be a fan.

For others, the use of Santana’s riff was confusing, but a welcome addition to the track.

DJ Khaled, who recently topped the charts in the UK with single I’m The One with Justin Bieber and rappers Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne, releases his 10th studio album Grateful on June 23.
