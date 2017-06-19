DJ Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Orchestra raises the roof at Cork's Live at the Marquee

Live at the Marquee 2017 has reached its peak, writes Róisín Burke.

DJ Jenny Greene, conductor Gavin Murphy, singer Gemma Sugrue and the 45 piece RTÉ Concert Orchestra blew the roof off Cork’s Live at the Marquee last night for the second of their two gigs.

Kicking off the night with a few tunes, Mrs Greene warmed up the eager crowd from 8pm to 8.45pm, before stepping off the stage to allow the real stars of the show set up, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Never has nineties dance music sounded as poetic and sophisticated as it did last night in Cork’s finest tent.

Incredible show tonight @djjennygreene you totally brought the house (or the tent) down in Cork! Amazing! pic.twitter.com/wizDJyOprK — ECTO (@ECTO_Music) June 18, 2017

Led by conductor Gavin Murphy, the musicians took the Cork crowd on a journey of musical magic, hitting all the right notes as they meandered through a decade of dance in just over an hour.

Ride on Time by Black Box, Children by Robert Miles, Show Me Love by Robin S, God is a DJ by Faithless, Miracle by Cascada, Rhythm is a Dancer by Snap!, Set you Free by N-Trance were all performed by the talented crew on stage.

The crowd were emphatically involved in the symphony of sound that had the audience entranced from the minute they left the strong sunshine behind and stepped inside the dark folds of the Marquee tent.

Great night at @djjennygreene Live at the Marquee. Still dancing away (in my head) to the tunes! 👍 pic.twitter.com/f3sdsxTzV3 — Joni McKenna (@joanmckennaTV) June 18, 2017

Outside, it was a day for slow movements, relaxing by the beach, but in the Marquee the room pulsed with the energy of thousands of dedicated dance music fanatics entranced by the music mash-ups performed on stage.

Closing the show with the familiar pattern of beats and sounds that make up the hit track Insomnia, the crowd spewed out of the concert happy and content with a night well spent.

It was a truly unique experience to be a part of and a night to remember for years to come.