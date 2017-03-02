DJ Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra announce Live at the Marquee gig

DJ Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra are the latest act to announce a Marquee gig for this summer.

Last year 2FM brought together these two musical talents for a memorable performance at Electric Picnic which led to a sell-out night at Dublin’s 3Arena.

The musical collaboration, which includes Cork based singer Gemma Sugrue and conductor Gavin Murphy, announced this morning their intentions to play at the Marquee Cork on Saturday June 17.

Tickets for this eclectic musical mix go on sale on Thursday March 9 through Ticketmaster and Ticketmaster.ie.

Ticket are priced at €49.50.