Diversity’s Rob Anker, 27, has died in a reported car crash

Former Diversity dancer Robert Anker has died after reportedly being involved in a car crash in Canada.

The 27-year-old was named in local reports of the collision in the Vaughan area of Ontario on Thursday morning.

Canada’s York Regional Police said a Chevy Cobalt and a Ford F550 collided in Major Mackenzie Drive just before 6am.

A police spokesman said the Chevy driver died of his injuries, but the other driver was not hurt.

Robert Anker (left) at the 2011 Orange British Academy Film Awards in London (Ian West/PA)

Essex-born Anker had reportedly moved to the country to live with his fiancee after his career as a performance blossomed with the Britain’s Got Talent 2009 winners.

He went on to perform with artists such as Paloma Faith and Peter Andrew, and starred in the West End’s production of Thriller.

A Just Giving page set up in his name has appealed for funds to support his family.

It reads: “On 27th July 2017, Robert Anker aged 27 was involved in a fatal car accident in Canada and sadly passed away at the scene.

“We are raising funds for his family to be able to cover all costs for their trip to go and arrange his funeral in Canada.

“We would love to ensure that his family don’t worry or stress about money at this time.”

It has so far raised more than £3,000.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the death of a British man in Canada. We are providing assistance to his family at this time.”