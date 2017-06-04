Diversity steal the show on return visit to BGT final

Former Britain’s Got Talent winners Diversity have stolen the show on their return visit to the final.

The dance crew won the contest in 2009 and have spawned a huge number of copycat acts hoping to be a success through the competition.

Diversity
Diversity after their win in 2009 (Yui Mok/PA)

But viewers were in agreement that the original group were the best talent the show had ever seen.

A thrilling routine saw the act introduce the next generation of talent, bringing out a junior troupe of dancers to perform with them who they had recently recruited.

However, fans acknowledged that the dancers were much older than they had been when they first competed.

The group’s lead dancer Ashley Banjo explained that they had started a talent search for new dancers, teaching their moves to the public online.

He said: “This is something really exciting because I’m getting a bit old for this.

“Come and make the new Diversity, let’s do it.”
