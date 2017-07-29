Diversity pays tribute after car crash death of former member Rob Anker

Dance troupe Diversity has led tributes to former member Robert Anker after his death in a car crash at the age of 27.

The British dancer died on Thursday morning in Canada, where he had reportedly moved to live with his fiancee.

Anker was one of the original members of the group who shot to fame after stunning audiences with their Britain’s Got Talent victory in 2009.

The group, which includes TV stars Ashley Banjo and Perri Kiely, tweeted on Saturday morning: “A former member of our group has tragically passed away. He inspired so many with his talent and was taken far too soon. R.I.P Rob.”

Essex-born Anker had gone on to perform with artists such as Paloma Faith and Peter Andrew, and starred in the West End’s production of Thriller.

News of his death came after he was named in local reports of the collision in the Vaughan area of Ontario.

Robert Anker (left) at the 2011 Orange British Academy Film Awards in London (Ian West/PA)

A spokesman for Canada’s York regional police said a Chevy Cobalt and a Ford F550 collided in Major Mackenzie Drive just before 6am. A spokesman said that the driver of the Chevy died from his injuries, but the other driver was not hurt.

Fans have also posted messages of condolence on Twitter, with responses to the Diversity tweet reading: “Rip rob! Such a talent loss! Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

A Just Giving page has been set up in his name to help his family travel to Canada and has already reached past its £5,000 target.