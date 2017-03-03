Disney releases first photo of Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins

Disney has released the first photo of Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins ahead of the return of the magical nanny in a new film.

The award-winning actress is pictured from behind on a leafy street, wearing a dark blue coat and pink hat in a photo uploaded to Instagram by Disney.

She is clutching her trademark patterned handbag, presumably full of peculiar over-sized delights, but is missing her signature parrot-topped umbrella.

Here is the first glimpse of Golden Globe® winner Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins in “Mary Poppins Returns,” the all new sequel to Disney’s 1964 film “Mary Poppins," opening in US theatres December 25, 2018. A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios) on Mar 3, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

Emily, 33, will replace Julie Andrews in the title role in the follow-up to the 1964 film, Mary Poppins Returns, which is due to be released on Christmas Day 2018.

The film – based on PL Travers’ famous character – tells the story of an older Jane and Michael Banks and Michael’s three children, who are visited by Poppins in the aftermath of a “personal loss” in Depression-hit London.

Dick Van Dyke, who starred as chimney sweep Burt in the original movie, has confirmed he will appear in the sequel.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The 91-year-old actor revealed he had agreed to join the cast of the new movie, which also stars Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Lin-Manuel, the creator and star of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, will play street lamplighter Jack in the film.

The film’s director is Rob Marshall, whose previous work includes Chicago and Into The Woods, while the script is being produced by Finding Neverland writer David Magee.