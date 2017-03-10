Disney have just released the entire soundtrack to the new Beauty and the Beast film on Youtube

With just seven days until its release, Disney have released the soundtrack to the new Beauty and the Beast film on Youtube.

And yes, it’s everything you imagined and more.

To save you time, we've put together a list of some notable mentions:

Emma Thompson singing Beauty and the Beast as Mrs. Potts.

Ewan McGregor’s Be Our Guest.

Celine Dion’s song, How Does A Moment Last Forever. It just couldn’t have been Beauty and the Beast without her.

Emma Waston’s take on Belle.

Josh Gad and Luke Evans’ Gaston.

And new music such as Days in the Sun, sang by the ensemble and Josh Gorban’s Evermore.

Is anyone elses childhood just flashing before their eyes?