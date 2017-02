It is reported Disney has cut ties with the world's highest-paid Youtuber, after he was accused of posting anti-Semitic videos.

Felix Kjellberg, who is known as PewDiePie, says his comments have been taken out of context - but he understands the jokes were "ultimately offensive".

The 27-year-old, who reportedly earns more than €11m a year, teamed up with Disney's Maker Studios in 2014.