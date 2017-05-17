Disney are looking to cast a young male actor in the Cork area

Disney are on the lookout for a young Irish actor to play the role of Artemis Fowl in the movie adaptation of Irish author Eoin Colfer’s novel of the same name.

The successful applicant can be of any ethnicity but must be between nine and 12 years old.

According to IFTN.ie, the production team are looking for someone who is "inquisitive" with both "academic and emotional intelligence".

It reads: “The character of Artemis Fowl is highly perceptive and good at reading people.

“Most importantly, Artemis is warm-hearted and has a great sense of humour; he has fun in whatever situation he is in and loves life”.

Applications must be submitted by parent or legal guardian for the casting dates outlined below, indicating which location you can come to and with a recent photo.

So far all of the auditions are being held in the Cork area.

First audition taking place on May 24 in Schull from 14:00-19:00.

Second audition taking place on May 25 in Schull from 14:00-19:00.

Final audition taking place on May 26 in Cork City from 14:00-19:00.

Email applications to: emily.brockmann@disneympp.com