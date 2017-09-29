‘Disappointed’ Sarah Jessica Parker says there will be no Sex And The City 3

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker has told of her “disappointment” as she announced that there will not be a third Sex And The City film.

The Hollywood star, who played sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw in the hit New York-based comedy drama, said that a script had already been written for a sequel but it will not make it to the big screen.

She expressed her sadness over the decision both for herself, her co-stars and her fans as she attended the New York City Ballet Gala.

Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick arrive at the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Parker, 52, told Extra TV: “It’s over. We’re not doing it.

“I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.

“It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell that story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting a third movie.”

The original six-season TV show ran for six years between 1998 and 2004, following the lives of Carrie, Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) as they struggled through the world of dating.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon in London for the Sex And The City 2 premiere (Yui Mok/PA)

The leading foursome reunited when the show was transformed into a feature film in 2008, with a second two years later, both directed by Michael Patrick King.

Rumours of a third edition have been circulating among fans ever since, with the cast dropping hints that they would be happy to make a movie.

Parker’s words come in the same week as the Daily Mail newspaper reported that production plans for movie number three had been halted due to “demands” made by Cattrall.