Dirty Rotten Scoundrels star Glenne Headly dies aged 62

Glenne Headly, an early member of the acclaimed Steppenwolf Theatre Company who went on to star in films and on TV, has died aged 62, according to her agent.

She was known for her performances in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, starring alongside Michael Caine and Steve Martin; in Mr Holland’s Opus with Richard Dreyfuss; and in Warren Beatty’s Dick Tracy.

Tom Hanks was among those paying tribute on Twitter.

On TV, she was in the miniseries Lonesome Dove and had recurring roles on ER and Monk.

Terribly sad to learn of Glenne Headly passing. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) June 9, 2017

Glenne Headly. 😞 Oh, that hurts my heart. pic.twitter.com/vxrqYZcSnu — Todd Rigney (@TheFilmFiend) June 9, 2017

She played the daughter of Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer in the 2001 live telecast of the play On Golden Pond.

Deeply saddened re the passing of Glenne Headly. I'll never forget the fearless way she worked or the warmth she exuded. RIP #thejoneses pic.twitter.com/5MBDCOnMZG — Derrick Borte (@derrickborte) June 9, 2017

In loving memory of Glenne Headly in #DonJon. pic.twitter.com/1NaFnXlnar — Fox Home Ent (@FoxHomeEnt) June 9, 2017

Last summer, she was seen in HBO’s drama miniseries The Night Of and she had been working on the upcoming Hulu sitcom Future Man, from Seth Rogen.

In 1979, she was recruited by Chicago’s budding Steppenwolf Theatre, joining such fellow up-and-comers as Gary Sinise, Terry Kinney and John Malkovich – who would become her first husband. They divorced in 1988.

Glenne is survived by husband Byron McCulloch, a musician and metal worker whom she married in 1993, and their son.